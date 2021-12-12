Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. How …
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degree…
Kearney's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just abov…
This evening in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kearney f…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kearney Tuesd…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 …
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tem…