Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.