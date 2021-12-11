 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

