Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Kearney, NE
