Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.