Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.