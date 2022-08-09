 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

