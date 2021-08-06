The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Kearney, NE
