Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.