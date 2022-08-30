Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Kearney, NE
