Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

