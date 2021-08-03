 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

