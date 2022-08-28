Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Kearney will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. T…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high tempera…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Tuesday. The forecas…
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 61F. Winds NE at 1…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…