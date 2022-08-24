Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.