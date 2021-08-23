Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.