Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pa…
The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see c…
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high te…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Kearney's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Kearney folks should be prepared for high temper…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …