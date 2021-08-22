 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

