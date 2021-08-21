Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.