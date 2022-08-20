Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

