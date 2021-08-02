Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is pos…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Wednesday. Temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
This evening in Kearney: Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph…