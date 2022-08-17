Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.