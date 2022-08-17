 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kearney community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

