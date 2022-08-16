 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

