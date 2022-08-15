The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE
