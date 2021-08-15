The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings …
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it w…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The …
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
This evening in Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a sizzl…