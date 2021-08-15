Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.