The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE
