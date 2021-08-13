 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Kearney, NE

The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

