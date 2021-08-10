 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News