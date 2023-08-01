Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The Kearney area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…