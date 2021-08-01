The Kearney area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Kearney area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a per…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is pos…
Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney Wednesday. Temperatu…
This evening in Kearney: Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatu…