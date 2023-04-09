Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Kearney, NE
