Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

