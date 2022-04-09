Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
