Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 37 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

