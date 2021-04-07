Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kearney, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.