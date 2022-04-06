Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 35 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
