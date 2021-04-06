 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

