Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Kearney, NE
