Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Wednesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.