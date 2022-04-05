Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Kearney, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Kearney, NE
