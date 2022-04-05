Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Kearney, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.