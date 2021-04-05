Kearney folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…
Kearney's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …
For the drive home in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low near 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Lookin…
Kearney's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Kearney area can expect a ver…
For the drive home in Kearney: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Ke…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Today's temperature in Kearney will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kearney. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Kearney: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will b…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…