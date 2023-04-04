Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.