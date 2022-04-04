Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Kearney, NE
