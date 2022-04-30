Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 34 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled and no additional severe storms are expected tonight in Kearney. There have been multiple reports of hail, flooded roads, and strong wind.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Measuring the time it takes for a radio wave to leave radar and return tells us how far away a storm is.
