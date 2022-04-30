Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 34 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.