Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.