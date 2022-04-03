 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

