Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.