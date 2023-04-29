Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kearney. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Kearney, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 28 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Kearney, NE
