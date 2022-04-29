 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kearney. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.

