Kearney folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Kearney, NE
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Kearney until 5am Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, hail and damaging wind are possible.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Kearney: Windy with thunderstorms after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds S at 25 to 40 mph. Cha…