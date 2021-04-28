Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.