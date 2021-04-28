 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Kearney, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News