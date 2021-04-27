Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 33F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearn…
Kearney's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking at tomorrow's foreca…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The Kear…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecas…
This evening in Kearney: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kearney residents should expe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 32F. …
Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kearney area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …