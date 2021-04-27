Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.