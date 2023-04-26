Folks in the Kearney area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kearney people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Kearney folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kearney area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see a mix of …