Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kearney area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.

