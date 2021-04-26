Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Kearney, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.