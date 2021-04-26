Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Kearney, NE
